Blackpool have added another fixture to their pre-season schedule ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Seasiders will take on West Brom in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the Baggies’ training ground on Tuesday July 23 (K.O. 1.30pm).

Neil Critchley’s squad returned to Squires Gate on Thursday, as the start of preparations for the new season got underway.

A Blackpool XI are in action against AFC Blackpool on July 6 (K.O. 3pm), before the full first team are scheduled to take on AFC Fylde at Mill Farm on July 12 (K.O. 7pm).

There is then a gap in their fixtures, which is the likely time the club will head to Cadiz in Southern Spain for their pre-season training camp, with the announcement of the West Brom friendly narrowing the possible time frame further.

No exact dates have been confirmed yet, and work on finalising a potentially game during their time there is ongoing.

There are a number of notable clubs in the region, including both Sevilla and Real Betis in the capital of Andalusia- which is 90 minutes away from the city Winter stated Neil Critchley’s side will be based near.

Cadiz of course have their own team, and were recently relegated from Segunda División.

Following the fixture against the Baggies, the Seasiders take on Sunderland at Bloomfield Road on July 27 (K.O. 3pm).