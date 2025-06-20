Paul Mullin. | Getty Images

The latest transfer headlines involving Blackpool’s League One rivals

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transfer window is back underway and Blackpool will be looking to resume their business.

The Seasiders have already added two new faces to the side this summer, with Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe making free-transfer moves to Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been a number of names linked with the Fylde Coast, which include Brandon Khela, George Honeyman and Warren Davis who are all believed to be on Steve Bruce’s radar.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of transfer gossip and speculation doing the rounds across League One as business heats up.

Here are the latest headlines involving Blackpool’s rivals.

Wigan want Mullin

Wigan Athletic are eyeing an ambitious move for Wrexham striker Paul Mullin.

The Daily Mail have claimed the 30-year-old is in talks with the Latics ahead of a potential loan departure from the Racecourse Ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Cambridge United forward has fallen down the pecking order in north Wales this year after the January arrivals of Sam Smith and Jay Rodrigues.

Question marks over his future have been raised once again after Phil Parkinson’s men completed the signing of Plymouth Argyle’s Ryan Hardie earlier in the week.

Mullins, a fan favourite with the Red Dragons’ supporters, has spent four years with the club, where he’s played key roles in their three-successive promotions from the National League to the Championship.

Blackpool’s rivals Wigan now appear to be in pole position to sign the prolific goalscorer this summer with a loan move looking likely, according to the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Lowe’s side have already confirmed the arrival of Christian Saydee and Fraser Murray and will be looking to improve on their 15th-placed finish in League One last term.

Duo duel for Dunn

Charlton Athletic and Middlesbrough are plotting a big-money swoop for Barnsley’s Davis Keillor-Dunn.

Barnsley Chronicle have claimed the Championship duo are looking to make a multi-million pound move for the 26-year-old after an outstanding League One campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attacking midfielder has spent just one season at Oakwell but now has second-tier admirers after netting 19 goals last term - one of which coming in the Tykes’ 2-1 triumph over Blackpool last term.

That impressive return was matched by five assists during his 44 outings in all competitions.

Keillor-Dunn still has two years remaining on his current terms with the Tykes after penning a three-year deal in July 2024.

Davis Keillor-Dunn | Getty Images

Doncaster dealt blow

Doncaster Rovers have missed out on a move for Dean Campbell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder, who had been linked with a move to Grant McCann’s side earlier in the summer, has sealed a deal with Northampton Town.

The 24-year-old had reportedly been contacted by Rovers in May following their promotion from League One.

Campbell, who was also believed to be on Bradford City and Stevenage’s radar, has penned a two-year deal with the Cobblers following his release from Barrow.

Your next Blackpool read: ‘Want to be a part’: Reported Blackpool target explains key decision behind Huddersfield Town move