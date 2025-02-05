Blackpool new boy receives recognition for bright start alongside familiar figure

Tom Bloxham has made an instant impact following his move to Blackpool during the winter transfer window.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While signed as a winger, the 21-year-old has impressed while as part of a front two throughout his first few weeks at Bloomfield Road.

His standout performance came against Exeter at St James Park, where he scored an impressive goal before providing an assist for Ashley Fletcher in the 3-1 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s also been snippets of what he can do in his other outings as well, with his performances earning him a nomination for League One’s Player of the Month for January.

That period also covers a performance against the Seasiders, where he scored for Shrewsbury Town in a 1-1 draw on New Year’s Day, before making the move for an undisclosed fee a few weeks later.

For the accolade, Bloxham is up against Rumarn Burrell (Burton Albion), Jamie Donley (Leyton Orient) and Lloyd Jones (Charlton Athletic).

Elsewhere, in the manager’s category, former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer is among the nominees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 53-year-old was at the helm at Bloomfield Road between 2016 and 2018, and during that time he guided the Seasiders to promotion to League One via the play-offs.

Gary Bowyer (Photographer Terry Donnelly/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Terry Donnelly

Bowyer had been out of coaching since leaving Dundee in the summer of 2023 before being appointed by Burton Albion in December.

His time at the Pirelli Stadium so far has seen a change in fortunes for the Brewers, picking up 11 points from six games throughout January.

For the monthly award, he finds himself up against Chris Davies (Birmingham City), Steve Evans (Rotherham United) and former Blackpool midfielder Richie Wellens (Leyton Orient).