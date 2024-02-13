Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool are in League One action this evening as they travel to Whaddon Road to face Cheltenham Town.

The Seasiders face a side battling for their lives in the third tier, but there will be no forgiveness from Blackpool who will want to get their play-off push back on track. Neil Critchley's side have failed to win their last three matches and will want to avoid Stevenage, Oxford United and the other teams above them from widening that gap.

Ahead of tonight's match, here's the latest League One headlines on Tuesday, February 13.

'Difficult' test against Cheltenham Town expected

Cheltenham Town is a 'difficult' place to go admits Neil Critchley, who has praised the work of Darrell Clarke since his arrival at the club. Clarke succeeded Wade Elliot earlier in the season, and has transformed them from a side that were unable to score, to a team that could now avoid the drop.

Clarke, who has overseen 22 games in charge has won seven matches and drawn four, which has given Cheltenham a fighting chance of survival. They are five points adrift of safety but have games in hand over the sides above and below them.

"I think that game against us shows you everything about Darrell Clarke at Cheltenham," said Neil Critchley in his pre-match presser.

"If you look at the record he's got since he's been at the Club it's very good. I saw them play recently at Bolton away and they were the better team and deserved to win the game, they've beaten Portsmouth at home, they had a good performance against Derby away and they go for the game.

"They're in a situation where they need to win games and they go into games to do that. Cheltenham is always a difficult place to go to and this will be no different."

Ian Poveda nearly made Birmingham City move

Birmingham City were 'very close' to signing Ian Poveda, according to Blues boss Tony Mowbray. The 24-year-old was at Blackpool for the 2022/23 season, and he very nearly reunited with his former Seasiders teammate Keshi Anderson.

Poveda however ended up joining Sheffield Wednesday instead, and played a part in Birmingham's downfall as they lost 2-0 on Friday night.

"Poveda is a good player, I would have to say," said Mowbray. We were very close to signing Poveda in this window. He's a player I had at Blackburn Rovers and is a very talented young boy.”

Port Vale appoint former Premier League boss

Darren Moore has been unveiled as the new manager of Port Vale. The Valiants have given him a five-year contract, and he succeeds Andy Crosby who was relieved of his duties earlier this month.

Moore was sacked as manager of Huddersfield Town just 15 days ago, but has opted for a swift return to football. Vale are currently in the relegation zone, but only of the virtue of goal difference with Charlton Athletic ahead of them by 10 goals.

"When speaking to Carol, Dave and the club’s board, it’s clear that Port Vale FC and I are perfectly aligned with our long-term aspirations both on and off the pitch," said Moore to Port Vale's official club website.

“Our immediate aim is securing the club’s League One status between now and the end of this season whilst putting the foundations in place to create a clear footballing identity.

“The contract is a long-term commitment from both myself and Port Vale FC; it’s a testament to the long-term vision of the club and a vision that we as a collective from myself, the supporters, the club staff and the players are all striving towards.

“I am absolutely delighted to be here and I am thoroughly excited to get going.”

Moore was once the manager of West Brom and had a period with them in the Premier League, where he won the Manager of the Month award. Blackpool have already played Port Vale twice this season, and so they will not com up against the 49-year-old.

Cheltenham Town defender on move

One player that might not be in the squad this evening for the hosts is Grant Horton. His time at the Gloucestershire outfit is coming to an end ahead of a proposed transfer. GloucestershireLive reports that Horton is set for a permanent move to the League of Ireland, a division in which he has played in already for Bohemians.