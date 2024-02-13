Blackpool travel down to Gloucestershire this week as they face Cheltenham Town at Whaddon Road in the EFL League One.

The Seasiders are on the search for their first win in three matches after a defeat to Stevenage was sandwiched in between draws against Charlton Athletic and Oxford United. Neil Critchley's side went in front against Oxford at the weekend but failed to keep hold of their lead as the U's quickly equalised. Blackpool are six points outside the play-offs and need to pick up a win from somewhere with 15 games remaining in the campaign and the sides above them possess games in hand.

Tuesday's opponents Cheltenham were victorious on Saturday as they defeated Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium. Deadline day signing Matty Taylor scored his second goal in as many games as the Robins continue their bid for survival. Cheltenham are now third from bottom and are five points adrift of safety though they do hold two games in hand over Charlton Athletic. A win wouldn't see them move up the table but they could create a bit of a gap over Fleetwood Town and Carlisle United who are below them.

It might not be a night for clean sheets in Cheltenham as there have been at least three goals in the last nine games between Cheltenham Town and Blackpool. Cheltenham have won four of their last ten home games and drawn three in that period of time, and so Darrell Clarke is making his side harder to beat.

The short turnaround between Saturday and Tuesday means that there is not much change on the Blackpool front when it comes to injuries. Thankfully there isn't too many injuries to worry about but they remain without their key man Jordan Rhodes, and now it will be up to the other front men to step up in his place. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of Cheltenham versus Blackpool.

1 . Jordan Rhodes - out Been out since the end of January with a rib injury. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook Photo Sales

2 . Jordan Rhodes - out (continued) Neil Critchley said on January 12: "There’s nothing new- there’s progress from Jordan (Rhodes) but he won’t be fit for the Cheltenham game. “We’ve got the usual bumps and bruises from the match on Saturday but nothing that will keep anyone out, so it’ll be as you were squad wise." Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

3 . Jake Beesley - out He's been out with an injury since the end of December. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

4 . Jake Beesley - out (continued) Neil Critchley said on February 12: "Jake Beesley is getting closer but we’ll have to make a decision on if he’s back into the squad yet and if he’s done enough training. He joined in at the end of last week, having had five or six weeks out. "We’ve not made a decision for Cheltenham yet, but he won’t be far away. He’s feeling positive and he’s desperate to come back, he’s been telling us for weeks that he’s fit. "He’s looking in good spirits back out on the grass, and he’s feeling better." Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

5 . Rob Street - out It was confirmed earlier this month that Rob Street would miss the remainder of the campaign through injury. Suffered a knee injury against Derby County in January. Scored three goals in 26 games. Photo Sales