It’s been a busy week for Blackpool - with both ins and outs at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool have welcomed three new faces to Bloomfield Road this week.

George Honeyman was the first addition, joining the club on a two-year deal, with an option for an additional 12 months, following the conclusion of his contract with Millwall.

The midfielder was quickly followed through the door by Niall Ennis - who has returned to the Fylde Coast on a permanent deal following his successful loan spell in the second half of last season.

Meanwhile, former Wycombe Wanderers goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli was added on Friday evening to help fill a major hole in a key area - which simply needed to be addressed before the club’s training camp in Spain.

In terms of outgoings, Jake Beesley departed the club after three years in Tangerine, with the striker making the move to Burton Albion for an undisclosed fee, while it was confirmed Matthew Pennington had signed a two-year deal with Bradford City to end his time with Blackpool.

Here’s our verdict on some of this week’s business:

Honeyman ticks the right boxes and has said the right things

George Honeyman | Blackpool FC

It was pretty clear that one of the many positions that needed strengthening was the midfield.

Last season Albie Morgan and Lee Evans were overused at times, and that showed in the final month of the campaign.

Not only is Honeyman versatile and can fill a few different roles, he can also rotate and push the existing Blackpool players in the centre of the park.

It’s a real good bit of business to sign the 30-year-old. He’s someone that has plenty of League One experience and is still capable of competing at a higher level.

He featured 40 times in the Championship last season, with Millwall keen to keep him, so that tells you pretty much everything you need to know about his calibre.

In terms of the interview he did following his arrival, he said all of the right things. He spoke about his personal ambition and how the project at Bloomfield Road was sold to him. If he’s going to be a vocal figure in the dressing room, then the rest of the squad will buy into the targets.

No-brainer to bring Ennis back

Niall Ennis

Like Honeyman, the way Ennis has spoken since returning to Blackpool is pretty positive - with the striker emphasising the importance of feeling wanted.

A few other clubs were linked with the ex-Stoke City man, so it’s a real plus that the Seasiders have been able to fend off other parties to get this deal over the line.

Bruce knows exactly what he’s getting from Ennis, and that’s why the move is a no-brainer. He demonstrated during his loan spell that he’s just got a knack for scoring in League One, and there’s no reason why he can’t build on that further.

Good move for all parties

Jake Beesley

It came as a surprise last month when a one-year option was exercised on Jake Beesley. It felt as if he’d reached the natural end of his time at Bloomfield Road, having struggled for game time under Bruce.

Following his move to Burton Albion for an undisclosed figure, it now looks like a clever bit of business to secure a fee.

It’s a good thing for Blackpool to move him, as he didn’t seem to fit in with the way the team had started to play, and maybe wasn’t polished enough to be part of the promotion push.

Equally, it’s easy to see him being a success at Burton, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he did bag some goals at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Brewers will probably play to his strengths a bit more, and allow him to get into areas where he’s more likely to score with his skillset.

A shame to lose Pennington

Matthew Pennington | Getty Images

Finally, it is a disappointment to see Pennington depart. Is it right Blackpool have recruited other defenders to improve that area? - Absolutely, it was a must.

And, would Pennington have picked up game time above them? - Probably not, he would’ve been fourth choice out of the current crop.

It’s easy to see from his point of view why he had to leave, because he does deserve regular game time at a League One side.

That doesn’t mean it’s any less disappointing for Blackpool. He was a good player to have in the squad, and would’ve been a reliable figure to call on.

He was impressive on the whole during his debut campaign at Bloomfield Road, and while he started last season with a number of poor performances, he looked solid again after reclaiming his place in the team.

It’s a shame to see him depart, but he will no doubt go on to be a key performer at his new club.

