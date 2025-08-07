George Honeyman (Credit: Blackpool FC) | Blackpool FC

George Honeyman’s Blackpool debut was brought to an end early due to an ankle injury - but the midfielder hasn’t suffered any long-term damage.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool have received a boost ahead of this weekend’s game away to Exeter City - with George Honeyman set to be available among others.

After opening the scoring for the Seasiders in last Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Stevenage, the midfielder was forced off at half time due to an ankle injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old, who has previously won League One promotion with Hull City, arrived on the Fylde Coast back in June, having turned down a new deal with Millwall after featuring 40 times for the Lions in the Championship last season.

Discussing the positive news concerning Honeyman, Blackpool boss Steve Bruce said: “We didn’t think he was going to make it, but looks as if he will.

“It was frustrating in pre-season with the injuries we picked up to key players, having five potential starters out of the team. It’s good to see them back, and all of a sudden we’ve got a squad that’s on par with anything else in the division.”

Returning players

Tom Bloxham

After missing the Boro game, Danny Imray, James Husband and Albie Morgan will still be unavailable for the Seasiders’ trip to St James Park to take on Exeter, but CJ Hamilton and Tom Bloxham are both in contention to take on the Grecians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“CJ looks alright, Honeyman looks alright as well, and Bloxham is back in, so all of a sudden we have a few back in the key areas,” Bruce added.

“On top of what we had last week, we’ve got four or five who would walk into most teams in this division and we’re delighted to have them back.”

New signings

Dale Taylor | Blackpool FC

After making his Blackpool debut off the bench against Stevenage, Birmingham City loanee Emil Hansson could be handed his first start against Gary Caldwell’s side.

Meanwhile, this week has seen both Malcolm Ebiowei and Dale Taylor arrive at Bloomfield Road from Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest respectively - with the pair set to be thrown in this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now we’ll establish the way we want to play and let the new players develop,” Bruce stated.

“We’ve got the basics so I don’t think there’s much more to add to it. I’m delighted - fair play to everyone who has worked hard over the summer.

“We would’ve all loved it two weeks ago, but now it’s all starting to take place. All of sudden where we were down to the bare bones last weekend, within a week it looks a far healthier situation.”

Your next story from the Gazette: League One's biggest attendances from the opening weekend - with Blackpool compared.