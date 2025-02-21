Blackpool midfielder responds to manager's comments - and has his say on his future

Sonny Carey admits he will take a back seat when it comes to contract talks over his Blackpool future.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder is among nine players who are coming to the end of their current deals at Bloomfield Road in June, but states he just wants to focus on his football and let his agent look after the business side of things.

Seasiders boss Steve Bruce has confirmed preliminary talks have begun between the two parties, with Carey also acknowledging that discussions were underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the second time in two seasons the 24-year-old has faced questions over his future, after the club triggered an option to keep him on the Fylde Coast last summer.

“That’s how football is, I don’t get involved with all the stuff in the background,” Carey said.

“I’ve got a good agent that looks after me, so I know I’m in safe hands with him, and he’ll get what’s best for me.

“Discussions have opened, so it’s something going on behind the scenes. I’m loving my football at the moment, so all is good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The way I am, I just like to play, so I let all that go on in the background. People tell me to focus on my football and everything else will take care of itself.

“It’s been really good since the manager has come in. I wasn’t playing so much to start with, but I’ve come back from injury and I’m in the side now.”

Sonny Carey (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport) | CameraSport -

Past words from Bruce

Blackpool boss Bruce has previously expressed his desire to keep Carey at Bloomfield Road for next season and beyond.

“I’d love for Sonny to stay,” he said in an interview last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve made it perfectly clear to him that I’d like him to stay. It’s every player’s prerogative to leave their contract these days, but I hope we can tie him up. The ball is in Sonny’s court really.

“He’s proven what a valuable member of the squad he is with his performances in the last couple of games in particular.”

Read your next story from the Gazette HERE.