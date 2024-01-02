Albie Morgan says there isn’t panic in the Blackpool squad despite their recent dip in form.

Albie Morgan (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The Seasiders were defeated twice away from home over the Christmas period, but bounced back with a 2-0 victory over Lincoln City on New Year’s Day- with Olly Casey and CJ Hamilton both finding the back of the net at Bloomfield Road.

Morgan states Neil Critchley’s side know where they need to improve and are determined to build on their winning start to 2024.

“There’s not been enough consistency from us- as people can see for themselves, but as players we know that,” he said.

“We want to use the Lincoln win as a stepping stone and we want to keep building on it. It was a much-needed result after the last game at Port Vale. There were plenty of things for us to improve. It wasn’t the prettiest of games, but we dealt with that well and we deserved the win for our hard work.

"When matches like that come around, performances go out of the window and it’s just about what you can do to get the win. We got the early goal, and then the second was a reward for our togetherness.

"It was important to eradicate the things we did wrong in the previous games, and hopefully we were able to repay the fans.

“The reaction in the camp has been good following the defeats; I don’t think there’s any reason to panic yet. You’re not going to win every game- that’s football.

“We needed to look at our performances to find out how to put things right.

“Every day in training I look at this team and I know we’re capable of being much higher than we are at the minute. If we can get on a run then the confidence will keep building, and we’ll see where we end up.”

The Seasiders turn their attention to the FA Cup this weekend when they take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon.