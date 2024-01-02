Neil Critchley provides update on the illness hitting the Blackpool camp- with effects taking its toll

Callum Connolly was forced off in Blackpool’s 2-0 victory over Lincoln City on New Year’s Day.

Callum Connolly was forced off in the win against Lincoln City (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

A number of members of the Seasiders squad have been struggling with illness in recent weeks- with the versatile defender becoming the latest player to feel the effects of it.

Following the match on Monday, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley provided an update on Connolly, and shared praise for the man who came on to replace him at Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Callum was ill, and was struggling a little bit,” he said.

"He had a nosebleed, which just wouldn’t stop, and had been sick on the pitch.

"He never wants to come off because he’s a warrior, but Marvin (Ekpiteta) did well when he came on. He played with assurance, and was assertive, and helped us at an important stage of the game.

"Marvin’s illness has been persistent and he’s not been able to shake it off. He’s still trained, which typifies him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel has also been absent in the last couple of games through illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wing-back started the warm-up in the Boxing Day defeat to Burton Albion, but was unable to complete it- with Dom Thompson replacing him on the bench shortly before kick off.

"Jordan was at the Lincoln match,” Critchley added.

"He was back in training on New Year’s Eve. He’s lost quite a bit of weight to be fair; I was quite surprised when I saw him. He’s not had a good Christmas like some of us. It’s about building him up.

"It looks like the bug is still going around. I wouldn’t say we’re completely out of the woods. A few days off will be important because the players need to switch off psychologically and physically, just to clear their heads.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Matthew Pennington picked up a slight concussion in the 1-0 loss at the Pirelli Stadium.

"He’s been back out on the grass and doing a bit, but we have to follow protocols with him.”