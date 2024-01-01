Blackpool 2-0 Lincoln City: Seasiders start 2024 with home victory as they continue strong form at Bloomfield Road
Olly Casey and CJ Hamilton were both on the scoresheet as Neil Critchley’s side bounced back from their dismal end to 2023.
The Seasiders’ will be pleased to have secured three points before turning their attention to the FA Cup and EFL Trophy in their next two fixtures.
Lincoln put some pressure on the Blackpool backline in the early stages, but were unable to trouble Dan Grimshaw between the sticks.
The first real chance of the game came the way of Alex Mitchell- with the Imps defender firing a volley over the crossbar.
Down the other end, an opportunity opened up for Matty Virtue in the box, but his shot was blocked.
It wasn’t long until the deadlock was broken, with Casey giving the Seasiders the lead in the 28th minute.
A Karamoko Dembele free kick was met perfectly by the centre back, who placed a header past Lukas Jensen.
Another defender nearly doubled the lead for Critchley’s side, with a James Husband header hitting the top of the crossbar.
Following the restart, Callum Connolly hit a powerful long-ranged effort into the arms of Jensen, as he looked to strengthen the Seasiders’ advantage.
Owen Dale also tested the Lincoln keeper, with an effort from the left side heading for the near post.
Meanwhile, both Dembele and Jordan Rhodes had opportunities to score as well. The attacking midfielder shot over the bar after a great run through the Imps defence, before the Huddersfield loanee saw a header saved at the back post.
Heading into the latter stages, Hamilton secured the three points. The wing-back’s initial attempt was saved, but the ball deflected off him into the back of the net.
Following their cup games against Nottingham Forest and Burton Albion, the Seasiders return to League One action on January 13, when they welcome Exeter City to Bloomfield Road.
Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Callum Connolly (71’), Olly Casey, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Albie Morgan, Matty Virtue, Owen Dale, Karamoko Dembele (78’), Kyle Joseph (78’), Jordan Rhodes.
Substitutions: Richard O’Donnell, Marvin Ekpiteta (71’), Doug Tharme, Dom Thompson, Andy Lyons (78’), Sonny Carey (78’), Tashan Oakley-Boothe.