Blackpool FC: 28 of the best photos of the Seasiders faithful starting the new year at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool started the new year with a 2-0 victory over Lincoln City in front of a crowd of 10,353 at Bloomfield Road.
By Amos Wynn
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 14:30 GMT

Olly Casey and CJ Hamilton were both on the scoresheet as Neil Critchley’s side bounced back from their dismal end to 2023.

It was vital for the Seasiders to put their defeats to Burton Albion and Port Vale behind them as they look to close the gap between themselves and the teams above them.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the Lincoln game:

Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the opening game of 2024.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the opening game of 2024. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

