Could the two-time Blackpool boss - sacked by the Tangerines in January - now be plotting their downfall? He’s being interviewed by their promotion rivals.

Michael Appleton will this week be interviewed by Blackpool's League One rivals over their first-team manager vacancy.

Charlton Athletic parted company with Dean Holden on Sunday, and have began the hunt of finding a new manager. The Addicks have endured a slow start to the season with one win in five league matches, and were eliminated by League Two outfit Newport County in the Carabao Cup.

The South London club had a strong transfer window, and spent fees on Alfie May, Tayo Edun and Terry Taylor, and so there was early expectations about the club succeeding this season. Charlton's board are now looking for their fifth boss in two-and-a-half-years, and are now holding talks with a former Tangerines manager.

South London Press report that Michael Appleton will be interviewed by Charlton, along with former Huddersfield Town and Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley. The 47-year-old had been out of work for seven months after his seven-month tenure at Bloomfield Road was brought to a close.

He was replaced by Mick McCarthy, and later Stephen Dobbie but neither could prevent Blackpool from being relegated from the Championship. Appleton left Blackpool with a 24.1% win percentage, overseeing seven wins in a 29-game stretch, in what was his second spell at Blackpool.

Appleton said in an interview with the Daily Mail earlier this month he was keen to return the dugout, either as a manager, assistant manager or a first-team coach, and now he's to be considered for Blackpool's promotion rivals.

‘I’ve got no doubt I’ll be successful and as a manager all you want is a chance,’ he said. ‘I’m not asking for the biggest budget. I know the players out there and I’ve managed in three of the four leagues.

‘I still have the hunger and desire to manage, and I’ve been an assistant manager and coach in the Premier League and I wouldn’t rule out those roles either. It will be interesting to see what comes next.’