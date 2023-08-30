Blackpool FC supporter arrested and another taken to hospital after incident at EFL Cup match against Wolverhampton Wanderers
The two fans were reportedly involved in an incident in the Blackpool supporter’s end during the EFL Cup match at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.
One man was arrested and another taken to hospital, said Lancashire Police’s dedicated football officer for Blackpool FC.
Posting on twitter, the officer said: “We are aware of an incident that’s happened during tonight’s game at Wolves.
"Just to update any fans who may be concerned about what’s gone on, one male who is conscious is on route to hospital to get checked and a further male has been arrested at the scene.
“As far as we are aware both males are Blackpool fans in the Blackpool end of the ground.”
Steve Rowland – Blackpool FC’s Support Liason Officer – said there were “no details to share at this point”.
West Midlands Police were approached for further details.
The Seasiders were knocked out of the EFL Cup at the second round after losing 5-0 to the Premier League club.
They return to League One action on Saturday afternoon, as they welcome Wigan Athletic to Bloomfield Road.