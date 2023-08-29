Neil Critchley says he can’t fault the efforts of his players in Blackpool’s 5-0 loss to Wolves in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Matt Doherty scored a second half brace for the Premier League side as they brushed past the Seasiders at Molineux.

Kenny Dougall and Callum Connolly both hit the woodwork in the game, but once again the Tangerines couldn’t find the back of the net.

"It was a difficult night,” Critchley said.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

"Everything seems to be going against us a little bit in terms of moments in games.

"For the first, Rich (O’Donnell) makes a save and it goes straight to their player who miskicks it in- you need those things to go for you.

"We give the ball away on the edge of the box for the second, and it takes a deflection- it was the same with the fifth.

"The third and fourth goals were really poor from out point of view, but you need things to go your way in these games and have a little bit of luck.

"I don’t want it to sound like excuses, but it’s very hard. I just have to make sure the scoreline doesn’t alter our thinking.

"In terms of the way we wanted to attack the game, I can’t fault the players for the way they went after it and how we tried to press- we didn’t just sit in our own half.

"That means leaving space behind you, which is a risk, and sometimes they capitalised on that.

“Wolves have good players, they are a good team. You can see what they are trying to do.

"You know when you come here you need to be good without the ball, and I actually felt we were- we won the ball back a lot of times, but then there were moments where you could see the technical level and the difference between the two teams.

“We had a few moments around the box in the second half, and we failed.

"The players emptied the tank physically, the honesty on the pitch was brilliant.”