Blackpool could find themselves reunited with two of their former players next season after they won promotion to the Sky Bet League One with Wrexham.

The Welsh club have won back-to-back promotions having only been promoted last season following their National League title win. Backed by the riches of Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Rob McElhenney, the Dragons confirmed their place in the third tier of English football next season by thrashing Forest Green Rovers.

Wrexham have two former ex-Seasiders to thank for their promotion. Elliot Lee, who was at Blackpool in the 2015/16 season opened the scoring in the 17th minute, which made for his 16th goal of the campaign. Paul Mullin then scored after him adding another just before half-time after Ryan Innis scored an own goal. Ryan Barnett and Jack Marriott then added a further two goals to make for a resounding victory.

Lee was signed on loan by Blackpool in November 2015 and was signed by Neil McDonald. He made four appearances for the club after joining from West Ham United. The 29-year-old was criticised at the time by McDonald for refusing to stay at Bloomfield Road saying he'd 'gone back to the comforts of the under-21's' and 'being at home with his mum and dad'. In the same season, Blackpool were relegated from League One having finished 22nd.

Wrexham also have goalkeeper Mark Howard in their ranks. He was an unused substitute at the weekend with on-loan Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo preferred. Howard has been back-up goalkeeper for a majority of the season but played seven times in the league this season, keeping two clean sheets.

Howard was at Blackpool for two separate spells. He first joined in September 2011, joining on a five-month contract where he competed with Matt Gilks and Mark Halstead. He made five appearances before departing for Sheffield United.

The 37-year-old would return to Lancashire in 2018, re-joining following his release from Bolton Wanderers, where he signed a two-year deal. He played a total of 47 games, playing 39 times in his first year back but then he was dropped for Jak Alnwick and Chris Maxwell.