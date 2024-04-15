Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The 34-year-old, who found the back of the net on 15 occasions between September and December, was initially ruled out for over a month at the end of January after sustaining a rib injury in a league game against Charlton Athletic. A couple of weeks into his return to action, the striker suffered knee ligament damage in the 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic ahead of the recent international break.

Rhodes initially returned to his parent club Huddersfield Town for treatment, but has since been back on the Fylde Coast. It still remains touch and go whether he’ll feature again this season, with the Seasiders’ play-off status set to be a deciding factor, as they continue to battle with Oxford United and Lincoln City for the final spot in the top six.

Discussing the progress of his top scorer, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “It’s going better. He’s doing more work out of his brace now and has had another injection. He was with us on Friday and hopefully he’ll be back with us from Monday. He’s still been coming to our games, we’re always happy to see him.