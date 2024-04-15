Paul Stewart has been recognised for his contribution to football (Credit: Photo by Andrew Fosker/Shutterstock)

The 59-year-old started his playing career at Bloomfield Road, before going on to represent the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool- as well as England on the international stage. In 2016 he went public as a victim of child sexual abuse, and has since released his book Damaged to share an account of what had happened to him, the aftermath, and the times he wished he could’ve ended his life.

On Sunday night Stewart was presented with the prestigious Contribution to League Football Award. The retired midfielder and forward has worked closely with the EFL’s Safeguarding team and League Football Education (LFE) for multiple seasons, carrying out talks to academy players, parents/guardians and staff, where he bravely recounts his lived experience and the impact it has had on his life and those around him.

Upon accepting the award, he said: “First of all, I’d like to thank the EFL board for presenting me with this award. I’m not sure if I’m deserving of such a high accolade, I was blown away when I called to the EFL office to be told I had been chosen to receive this. The truth is, since I started working with the life skills team six years ago, I was really unsure how it would be received, but it really has been a journey of discovery that has really helped me with my own recovery- something I never really expected.

"When I visit the clubs now, it’s heartwarming how the attitudes and development of these youngsters have changed, and I think that’s a great credit to the EFL and the life skills programme.

"I’d like to give three people a special mention that are here on my table, because without their support I wouldn’t be up here today. First of all, from the life skills team Simon Williams, from the EFL Paul Bartlett, and head of safeguarding at the EFL Alex.

"All three of these people have supported me throughout my time working at the EFL, and I’m honoured that they’ve put their trust in me to visit football clubs to share my story- educating the youngsters about the dangers they might encounter on their footballing journey. I really do take my work very seriously and hopefully my experience helps them to enjoy their experience.

“Secondly, there’s my family, especially my two daughters who are with me tonight on this special occasion. They’ve been there through thick and thin, the good and bad times, and believe me there’s been plenty of bad times- I love you both dearly.

"To two people who can’t be here tonight, my long suffering wife, who despite my many shortfalls stood by me when she could’ve turned her back on me. I wish she could’ve been here to share this special moment, unfortunately she passed away nearly four years ago, I love you Beth. And, my father, whose birthday it would’ve been today, he passed away last week after a short illness. He stood on the touchlines to watch me as a youngster, and was there at every game I played professionally. I hope both are looking down with pride.

"Finally I want to dedicate this award to all those who had a dream like I did, which was to be a footballer. Little did I know, that dream would lead me to endure the physical and sexual abuse from an individual who used it to perpetuate that abuse. I want to dedicate this award to all my colleagues who suffered as I did, and continue to suffer due to the impact of the abuse, all because they had a dream.