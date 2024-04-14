Rob Apter has enjoyed a successful season with Tranmere Rovers (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

The 20-year-old has received the accolade ahead of MK Dons’ Max Dean and Stockport County’s Ethan Pye- who were alongside him on the shortlist.

After impressing at Prenton Park during the first half of the season, Apter was handed a new deal with the Seasiders in January, before being sent back out to the Birkenhead club. In 35 league appearances for Tranmere, he has scored 11 times and provided six assists.

Elsewhere, Blackpool’s Karamoko Dembele was on the shortlist for the Young Player of the Year award in League One. The Brest loanee scored the only goal of the game in the Seasiders’ 1-0 victory over Carlisle United on Saturday afternoon, taking his tally in all competitions up to eight, alongside his 12 assists.