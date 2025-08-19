Blackpool team news V Mansfield Town: Seasiders make two changes for midweek trip

Blackpool take on Mansfield Town at Field Mill this evening.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bruce has made two changes to his starting XI for Blackpool’s midweek trip to Mansfield Town.

Both teams will be looking to build on their first league wins of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niall Ennis scored a brace in the Seasiders’ 3-2 victory over Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon, but will now serve a three-match ban after receiving a first half red card.

The 26-year-old drops out for the game at Field Mill alongside his striker partner Ashley Fletcher - who sustained a hamstring issue against the Terriers.

Following his return from injury from the bench, Albie Morgan is named in the starting XI, while Dale Taylor also comes in for what is his league debut for Blackpool.

These alterations could see Tom Bloxham move up into the front two, with George Honeyman on the wing, or for a midfield three to be utilised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Spencer Knight and Terry Bondo are both provided with opportunities on the bench due to the number of players currently unavailable.

Here’s the full starting XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jordan Brown, Michael Ihiekwe, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, CJ Hamilton, Albie Morgan, Lee Evans, George Honeyman, Tom Bloxham, Dale Taylor.

Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Andy Lyons, Malcolm Ebiowei, Zac Ashworth, Emil Hansson, Terry Bondo, Spencer Knight.