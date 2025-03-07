Blackpool striker Niall Ennis has been named as League One’s Player of the Month for February.

After joining the Seasiders on loan from Stoke City during the winter transfer window, the 25-year-old enjoyed a positive start to life in Tangerine.

The forward claimed late equalisers in draws against both Charlton Athletic and Mansfield Town inside his first few weeks on the Fylde Coast, before bagging a brace in a 3-1 victory over Crawley Town.

Ennis’ bright displays on his return to League One has seen him pick up the division’s latest monthly accolade, seeing off competition from Amadou Mbengue (Reading), Ollie Rathbone (Wrexham) and Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City).

Ennis’ career before Bloomfield Road move

The forward started his professional career with Wolves, where he made one senior outing, as well as heading out on loan to Shrewsbury, Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion - where he picked up his first taste of life in League One.

After only appearing once for the Salop, his stint at the Eco-Power Stadium provided him with a real opportunity in the third tier.

In 29 outings for Rovers, he scored six goals and provided four assists in total. His time with Burton wasn’t as positive, and he departed Wolves permanently in 2021, joining Plymouth Argyle - which produced his most fruitful spell in front of goal.

In his first two seasons at Home Park, he scored 10 times and chipped in with five assists in 49 games.

It was Ennis’ third campaign that saw him enjoy his best year to date, with 12 goals and six assists under his belt in 38 League One outings.

Ennis earned himself a move to Blackburn Rovers in 2023, leaving Plymouth with 24 goals and 12 assists in 97 appearances in total across all competitions.

During his singular campaign at Ewood Park, he only managed 13 games, and made the move to Stoke last year, where his struggles continued.

His only goal since making the switch to the bet365 Stadium came in an FA Cup tie back in January, with the former England youth international scoring the winner in extra time in a 2-1 victory away to Sunderland.

Ennis’ reasons behind Blackpool move

As well as being linked with the Seasiders during the winter transfer window, Leyton Orient were also reportedly interested in the former Wolves youngster.

In an interview last month, the forward stated one factor in particular made him keen to make the move to the Fylde Coast.

“I heard of interest before the window opened, but you don’t know officially until it comes,” he said.

“Out of respect to Stoke, I was still focussing on there, because until you’ve signed you’re still a player at that club. When I was called upon to play, I was still 100 percent focussed on them, but I knew there was interest.

Niall Ennis

“The gaffer was one of the main reasons. He’s got a lot of wisdom as a player and a manager at high levels. It’s just about listening to him, the coaching staff and the senior players at the club, and taking that knowledge and applying it to my game.

“I saw a lot of footage (of the team), and I saw that they created chances. It’s a striker’s dream to be in teams that create, so it’s up to me to get on the end of them, so it’s only the start.”

