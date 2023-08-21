Blackpool have made a solid start to the new season and one player has statistically stood out

Blackpool defender James Husband has been among some of the best performers statistically in League One so far this season. He has helped the Seasiders keep four clean sheets in a row.

Neil Critchley’s side haven’t conceded a goal yet this term and their defence has been rock solid. However, they will be hoping to score more goals at the other end of the pitch over the coming weeks.

Blackpool’s Husband has been handed an average rating of 7.7 by WhoScored in this campaign to date which makes him among the best top four defensive players in the league so far. He has played in every game for the Tangerines since their relegation from the Championship.

The Tangerines signed the Leeds-born man in 2019 on an initial loan deal that was later made permanent. He has since made 138 appearances for the club in all competitions to date.

His contract at Bloomfield Road expires next summer meaning he has entered the final 12 months of his deal. Prior to his move to the Seasiders, he had spells at Doncaster Rovers, Middlesbrough and Norwich City.

Here is a look at WhoScored’s Team of the Season so far based on ratings, including Husband and Blackpool-linked midfielder Owen Moxon at Carlisle United:

GK:

Liam Roberts, Barnsley, 7.3

Defence:

Joe Rafferty, Portsmouth, 7.3

Chey Dunkley, Shrewsbury Town, 7.9

Tom Pearce, Wigan Athletic, 7.7

James Husband, Blackpool, 7.7

Midfield:

Owen Moxon, Carlisle United, 7.6

Blackpool-linked Owen Moxon.

Conor Hourihane, Derby County, 7.5

Callum McManaman, Wigan, 7.3

Stephen Humphrys, Wigan, 7.5

Attack:

Charlie Wyke, Wigan, 7.8