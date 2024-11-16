Blackpool loanee scores stunner as teammates' struggles in front of goal continue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool loanee Kylian Kouassi was on the scoresheet for Salford City on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker made the move to Bloomfield Road last summer after leaving Sutton United, and scored five times in total during his first campaign on the Fylde Coast.

During the summer, the 21-year-old was sent out on loan to League Two to pick up more first-team experience, which has proved beneficial so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far this season, he has made 13 appearances for Salford in England’s fourth tier, with nine of those being starts.

He claimed a goal and assist in a game against Colchester United at the end of November, and found the back of the net once again this weekend in the The Ammies’ 1-1 draw with Doncaster Rovers at the Eco-Power Stadium.

With the ball coming to him on the edge of the box, Kouassi held off the approaching defender before firing a first-time shot past the keeper.

Elsewhere on Saturday afternoon, Blackpool’s struggles in attack continued in a 0-0 draw with Northampton Town - which extended their winless run to seven games.

The Seasiders have only found the back of the net five times since the beginning of October, with two of those occasions being own goals in a 2-2 draw with Wigan Athletic.