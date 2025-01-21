Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool-linked James Berry is reportedly set to make a move elsewhere in League One.

The Chesterfield winger has attracted interest from a number of clubs in recent times, including Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City, following an impressive start to the campaign.

After helping the Spireites to promotion from the National League last season, the 24-year-old has 10 goals in all competitions throughout his first year in the EFL so far.

Earlier this month, the Derbyshire Times claimed the Seasiders were preparing a second bid after having an initial offer turned down by the League Two club.

Football Insider now report that Wycombe Wanderers have been able to outbid Blackpool for Berry, as the Chairboys look to boost their promotion chances.

Prior to this, it had seemed like the Fylde Coast outfit had already ruled out the possibility of adding any more wingers to their ranks, following the arrival of both Sammy Silvera and Tom Bloxham last week, who will provide competition for CJ Hamilton and Rob Apter.

Speaking to the press last week, Seasiders boss Steve Bruce said: “In mind, we need to have two in every spot and that’s enough. The squad is still a little bit too heavy so there’ll be a trimming down over this window and the next one, and that’s the way I want to move forward.”

Australia international Silvera has made the move to Bloomfield Road on a loan from Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season, after a stint with Portsmouth in the Championship was cut short.

Meanwhile, Bloxham has arrived for an undisclosed fee from Shrewsbury Town, signing a three-and-a-half year deal - with an option available for an additional 12 months.

Discussing his new additions, Bruce stated: “You have to look at the squad to realise we were light in wide areas. CJ (Hamilton) was missing for the best part of three months, and we had no natural wide players.

“We were looking in that area to see if we could strengthen. Bloxham played and scored against us two or three weeks ago, and he was one we were monitoring. He’s a good age and has played over 100 games in his career so far.

“He’s one of those rare ones that has a lot of pace for the size of the lad, he played well here, so our supporters will remember him. We’ve had no hesitation to bring him in.

“From the very first minute that day he caught the eye, he’s quick over the ground and can play a couple of positions, so he can be a vital acquisition for us.

“He’ll bring us something different which the crowd will enjoy, and that goes with the other kid from Middlesbrough. He had a wonderful time in the Championship 18 months ago, so we’re delighted to get him on board. It’s about him getting some games and enjoying his football again.”