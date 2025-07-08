'Speaks for itself' - New Blackpool signing shares first words following Leyton Orient exit
Jordan Brown states he’s looking forward to being part of the Blackpool squad having observed the club from the outside over a number of seasons.
The midfielder has made the move across League One from Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee, penning a four-year deal with the Seasiders - with an option for an additional 12 months also available.
Brown, who reached the play-offs with Richie Wellens’ side last season, admits he’s looking forward to getting started under Steve Bruce.
“I’m over the moon to be here,” he told Blackpool’s in-house media.
“The club speaks for itself in where it has been over the years and I want to be a part of that.
“To work under the gaffer is also something I’m looking forward to. He’s achieved so much in the game and it’s clear he wants to get this club promoted and back to where it should be.”
“I’m looking forward to meeting everyone over the coming days and getting underway.”
Brown’s career so far
The 24-year-old is a product of the Derby County academy, and made his professional debut for the club against West Brom back in 2020.
After making four appearances in total for the Rams, he made the move to Leyton Orient in 2022, and has spent the last three years at Brisbane Road.
During his time with the O’s, Brown made 153 appearances in total - scoring seven goals and providing four assists.
His final outing for the East London club was the play-off final at Wembley back in May, which ended in a 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic.
That game took his season tally up to 55 games in total in all competitions, showing his worth in the heart of the Orient midfield.
