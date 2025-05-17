Another of familiar faces are back at Bloomfield Road this afternoon for Blackpool’s legends game.

Some of Blackpool’s greatest-ever players will take on a number of familiar faces from the world of sports and entertainment this afternoon.

A number of former Seasiders heroes will once again step out onto the pitch at Bloomfield Road for the legends game (K.O. 1.30pm), which will raise funds for Trinity Hospice, who are celebrating their 40th anniversary, alongside the Blackpool Community Trust.

The likes of Keith Southern, Brett Ormerod and David Vaughan will all be back in the famous Tangerine to take a Northern All Stars team - which will be comprised of celebrities from a number of soaps, personalities from the region, and other ex-pros.

The opposition side certainly includes a diverse group of people. Some have played for Blackpool themselves, while others have no history of playing football at all.

Here’s a look at who comes under each category in the Northern All Stars team:

Former Seasiders

Liam Feeney

Jason Lydiate, James Caton, Liam Feeney, David Lee, Rickie Lambert, Jack Redshaw and Peter Clarke will all be taking on the Seasiders legends this afternoon, despite having all donned the famous Tangerine themselves to different extents over the years.

The latter on this list is probably the standout when it comes to their career at Bloomfield Road, with the current Warrington Town centre back having represented Blackpool on three separate occasions during his EFL career.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the spectrum ex-Southampton forward Rickie Lambert played just three times for the club before embarking on a journey that eventually took him to the Premier League.

Other ex-footballers

The collection of other former Seasiders players will be joined by fellow ex-professionals Nick Culkin, Nicky Hunt, Marc Pugh, Gavin McCann, John McGinlay and Ross Wallace.

From the wider world of sport

Steven Croft (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Former Lancashire cricketer and Blackpool fan Steven Croft will also form part of the Northern All Stars team.

The-40-year-old announced his retirement last year, and has since made a full time move into coaching.

“It’s something I was thinking about for a few years,” he told the Gazette back in October.

“When you get to your mid 30s as a professional sportsman you get asked the question quite a lot about when the time is coming up.

“It’s probably been since my testimonial year in 2018. I hadn’t had a chance to reflect on my career until then, and I realised I’d achieved quite a lot in the game.

“This year was a bit of a hybrid year with coaching and playing. It was one of those years where I thought I couldn’t 100 percent commit to either really. When I was coaching I felt I was going back to playing, and when I was playing I thought I was going back to coaching.

“It made the decision quite easy because coaching is something I’m quite passionate about, so I decided to fully make the plunge around a month ago, and I’m happy with the decision that’s been made so far.

“I felt fine to play another year or two years, and I don’t think that’ll ever leave me to be honest. I’m competitive and I’ll still feel I can compete out there with the best.

“Most sportsmen would rather finish like that than get the tap on the shoulder and be told they’re lagging behind.”

From the world of entertainment

Radio 1 DJ Danny Howard will also help to make up the numbers, alongside actor Jonathan Howard - who has recently joined the cast of Coronation Street as Kevin Webster’s brother, Carl.

