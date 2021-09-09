Blackpool leave three spaces free in 25-man EFL squad list

Clubs were required to submit their list of registered players after the summer transfer window closed last week.

These lists have now been made publicly available on the EFL’s website.Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (ruptured achilles tendon), CJ Hamilton (foot) and Gary Madine (groin) are all injured and have been left out of the 25-man squad as a result.

Injured players can, however, subject to EFL approval, be added to the 25-man squad at any stage during the season.

But having three free spots available does raise the prospect of Neil Critchley being able to reinforce his squad with free agents, should he wish to do so.

Elsewhere, Teddy Howe, Oliver Sarkic, Bez Lubala and Joe Nuttall have not been included.

Clubs in the Championship are allowed to register 25 players aged 21 and above, three more than in League One.

In the second tier, loan players also have to fit into the 25-man quota. Blackpool currently have four loanees: Sterling, Dale, Ryan Wintle and Tyreece John-Jules.

The club now have 30 senior players on their books but that includes the likes of Howe, Sarkic, Lubala and Nuttall - players who are yet to feature this season - and the injured Virtue, Ward, Hamilton and Madine.

Under-21s don’t have to be registered in the 25-man squad unless they are on loan. Oliver Casey, Cameron Antwi, Sonny Carey and Brad Holmes all fit into this category.

Blackpool’s 25-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Daniel Grimshaw, Chris Maxwell, Stuart Moore

Defenders: Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, Jordan Gabriel, Luke Garbutt, Daniel Gretarsson, James Husband, Reece James, Richard Keogh, Dujon Sterling (loan)

Midfielders: Keshi Anderson, Josh Bowler, Owen Dale (loan), Kenny Dougall, Demetri Mitchell, Kevin Stewart, Ryan Wintle (loan)

Forwards: Tyreece John-Jules (loan), Shayne Lavery, Jerry Yates

Under-21s:

Cameron Antwi, Rob Apter, Ewan Bange, Sonny Carey, Oliver Casey, Ryan Grant, Cameron Hill, Brad Holmes, Johnny Johnston, Matthew Liptrott, Luke Mariette, Charlie Monks, Sky Sinclair