Blackpool signing Owen Dale could not resist reunion with Crewe colleague Neil Critchley

The 22-year-old winger worked alongside Pool’s head coach while coming through the youth ranks at Crewe Alexandra.

Dale would go on to make 109 appearances at Gresty Road, scoring 15 times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owen Dale, here in action against Fleetwood Town, had an outstanding 2019/20 season with Crewe Alexandra

Twelve of those goals came in 48 appearances during 2020/21 – the best season of his career to date.

“I’m coming on the back of a really good season, so I’m feeling happy and confident,” Dale said. “I’m happy with my football and I’m really glad to be here and to get the opportunity.

“Coming to work for Neil Critchley was a massive bonus for me. Critch knows me from when I was six, seven, eight, nine and 10. That’s a massive bonus.

“I know what he’ll want from me and he knows what he’s getting as well.”

Dale, who has signed on loan with a view to making the move permanent in January, could make his Blackpool debut against Fulham on Saturday.

“There are some massive games coming up against some big teams but Blackpool are a big team as well, which is what drew me to coming here,” he added.

“As soon as I found out there was interest I really wanted to come. It’s just exciting and I’m really looking forward to the challenges.

“The way the gaffer likes the team to play is another thing that drew me here. In my eyes, it’s the best way to play and it’s the sort of team I want to be in. It’s a perfect fit for me.”

Another Crewe connection for Dale at Bloomfied Road is Ryan Wintle.

The midfielder arrived on a season-long loan from Cardiff City last month, having only moved to the Welsh club this summer.

He had previously spent six years with the Railwaymen and Dale said of his close friend: “He’s been texting me non-stop, trying to find out if I was going to come or not. Obviously I couldn’t say too much at the time!

“That’s another face I already know. I’m looking forward to meeting the team and getting started.”