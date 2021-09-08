Blackpool winger Demetri Mitchell speaks candidly about impact on mental health of being released by Manchester United

The 24-year-old’s 13-year association with the Red Devils came to an end last year when his contract at Old Trafford expired.

Mitchell, who had been with United since the age of 10, initially spent time with Sunderland on trial before opting to sign for Blackpool.

Speaking to ESPN, the left-back-turned-winger admits he didn’t know if he would find another club upon leaving United.

“Coming towards the end of my contract, I knew that my time was up,” Mitchell said.

“I knew it was coming, but when you get the news, it still hits you hard.

“I didn't think it was going to be [hard] because I already knew that my time was up, but when I was told, it was tough.

Mitchell spent 13 years coming through the ranks at Manchester United

“My lowest point was not knowing if I would play again. I was probably overthinking and being a bit dramatic, but in my head I was thinking, 'Am I going to play again, am I going to be alright, what am I going to do if I can't play?’

“That period was a very mentally challenging time for me. I tried not to show it as much as possible, but the people around me who are close to me could pick up on it and luckily I had that support.”

Mitchell enjoyed a strong first season with the Seasiders, making 39 appearances to help Neil Critchley’s men win promotion from League One.

The winger, who is currently sidelined with a knee injury, admits not every youngster is as fortunate as him to find another club.

“When you're coming up through the [age groups] you see dozens of players being let go and not making it,” he added.

“I'm still close to lots of former teammates and they've told me how hard it can be. You hear stories in the news of things happening. It's a challenging time; it's not easy.

“When you're in the Under-18s and you're being told if you're getting a contract, that's the toughest.

“If you're a pro at a top club you're in a position where you can go on to find other clubs, but leaving as a scholar, it can be tough to find somewhere else.”