Former Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Lee Grant is set to be appointed as Huddersfield Town’s new manager.

Huddersfield Town are reportedly on the verge of appointing a new permanent manager - three months on from sacking Michael Duff.

At the time of their coaching alteration last season, the Terriers were in a battle with Blackpool and others for a place in the League One play-offs, but ultimately fell well short of the top six.

Jon Worthington oversaw the latter stages of the campaign at the John Smith’s Stadium, as the West Yorkshire club finished in 10th, but has now returned to his academy role.

According to Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Huddersfield are closing in on appointing former Manchester United goalkeeper Lee Grant as their new head coach.

Since his retirement from playing in 2022, the 42-year-old has worked under Kieran McKenna at Ipswich Town.

Grant started his professional career with Derby County, before having permanent spells with both Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley.

He returned to Pride Park in 2013, and remained with the Rams for a further four years.

Having spent time on loan with Stoke City during the final year of his contract with the Derbyshire outfit, he returned to the Bet365 Stadium permanently for the 2017/18 campaign.

Grant spent the latter years of his playing career with Manchester United, where he made two competitive appearances in total.

