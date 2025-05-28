Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson has discussed Sam Dalby’s departure from the Racecourse Ground - with the striker reportedly attracting attention from Blackpool and Wigan Athletic.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson believes Blackpool target Sam Dalby will have plenty of options this summer.

The striker will depart the Racecourse Ground as a free agent next month after turning down the offer of a new contract with the Welsh club on the back of a strong campaign on loan with Dundee United.

During his time in the SPL, the former Leeds United man has featured regularly up front at Tannadice Park.

Earlier this month, Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce was spotted watching The Terrors, with the Daily Record reporting the 64-year-old was keeping an eye an on Dalby.

Since then, the Scottish publication have stated Wigan Athletic are also interested in recruiting the striker this summer.

Meanwhile, according to the Courier, Dalby hasn’t ruled out the prospect of joining Dundee United permanently on the back of his loan spell.

Parkinson’s wishes to Dalby

Phil Parkinson

Since the forward’s Wrexham exit was confirmed, the Reds’ manager Parkinson has wished him well with whatever comes next in his career.

“I had a good chat with Sam the other day and I am pleased for him,” he told The Leader.

“We had a good chat last summer and we felt after the tour to America, if I didn't feel he was going to start week in, week out, that the time was right for him to go on loan.

“We looked carefully at the options and Sam spoke to the managers of the clubs who wanted him and he picked a perfect fit for him really.

“He's gone up there and done really well, and that's what it is all about.

“You move from one club and it is a case of can you go and make your mark elsewhere, and that is what Sam has done.

“With his performances for Dundee United, he has got himself in a strong position to earn a contract somewhere.

“I am sure there are going to be a lot of options for him out there.”

Dalby’s career so far

Sam Dalby (Photo by Andrew Leinster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The 25-year-old started his professional career with Leyton Orient, before making a move to Leeds United in 2018.

During his 18 months at Elland Road, the forward failed to make a competitive appearance for the Whites, while he only featured once for his next club Watford.

A move to Southend United in 2021 saw Dalby pick up some regular game time, as he scored nine goals in 44 outings for the Shrimpers.

After a year at Roots Hall, he joined Wrexham, whom he has enjoyed two promotions with.

The striker found the back of the net 13 times and provided 12 assists in 88 appearances for the Welsh outfit before being loaned out to Dundee United last August.

His time north of the border has proved to be fruitful, with 15 goals under his belt in Tangerine.

