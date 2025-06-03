Plymouth Argyle are on the search for a new head coach following the departure of Miron Muslić - with a former Blackpool being among the bookies’ favourites to take over.

Former Blackpool defender Ian Evatt has been linked with the vacant Plymouth Argyle job - just weeks after being among the favourites to take over at Cardiff City.

The Pilgrims, who were relegated from the Championship last season, are on the search for a new head coach following the departure of Miron Muslić - who has joined Schalke 04.

Ahead of the 42-year-old’s exit from Home Park, the Devon outfit issued a statement to express their frustration over the situation following previous signs of commitment from the former Cercle Brugge boss.

Former Arsenal man favourite for Plymouth job

The current favourite to take over at Plymouth is ex-Arsenal and West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere - who is on the search for his first permanent managerial role after serving as Norwich City’s interim head coach at the back end of last season.

As well as previously working at Carrow Road, the 34-cap England international has also previously overseen the Gunners’ U18s since hanging up his boots in 2022.

According to Bettingodds.com, the 33-year-old is currently 1/3 to be the Pilgrims’ next boss, while former Seasider Evatt is behind him at 4/1.

Evatt’s coaching career in the summary

The retired defender, who made 254 appearances for Blackpool during his playing career, made the transition over to management back in 2018, after taking at Chesterfield Town on an interim basis.

Since then, he’s spent time with both Barrow and Bolton Wanderers, winning the National League with the former and the EFL Trophy with the latter.

His stint at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, which came to an end back in January, also saw him win promotion to League One in 2021, as well as finishing in the third tier play-offs in both 2023 and 2024.

Alongside Evatt, former Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is also 4/1 for the Plymouth job, while Adin Osmanbasic and Des Buckingham are both 6/1.

Latest on Cardiff job

Cardiff City are still searching for a new manager

The latter on that list is currently the favourite at 4/5 to be Cardiff’s next manager, with the Bluebirds still looking for a permanent replacement for Omer Riza following his sacking in April.

Aaron Ramsey, who served as interim coach towards the end of the 2024/25 campaign is at 11/10, while Evatt, alongside Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones, is at 6/1.

Former Blackpool defender shares desire to return to the dugout

In an interview with the Gazette last month, the two-time promotion winner with Blackpool shared his desire to get back into management after spending the last few months away from the dugout.

“It’s the first time in 27 years that I’ve had a break from football, I went straight from playing to being a manager,” he stated.

“I’ve been a manager for seven years, and at one club for five - that takes some doing in modern day football.

“I was ready for a rest, and I’ve really enjoyed the break, but I’m starting to get itchy feet again and thinking about what comes next.

“I’ve had some offers that I’ve turned down, and didn’t feel was quite right for me at that moment, but there’s things happening all of the time. I’ll wait and be patient, and try to pick the right option.

“When you’re in the game, it’s 24 hours a day and it’s hard to gain perspective on what you’ve achieved, and also to grow and improve - and spend time thinking about what went well and what didn’t go well.

“I’ve had a lot of success in seven years: I’ve had promotions, I’ve won trophies, I think I’ve got the highest win ratio of any Bolton manager post-war, so I’ve done a lot so far, but the last few months have been helpful for me and I’m ready to go again.”