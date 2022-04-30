Blackpool keen to resolve contract deliberations sooner rather than later

The 35-year-old is among a handful of players who are out of contract at the end of the season, albeit with an option to extend by 12 months.

The likes of Stuart Moore, Jordan Thorniley, Keshi Anderson and Josh Bowler are also in the same boat.

Grant Ward, meanwhile, is also coming to the end of his deal, although there’s no clause to extend.

When asked if much progress has been made in the last week or so on the contract front, Critchley told The Gazette: “Not really.

“We’re concentrating on the games we’ve got left but we’re still wary of what we’ve got to do and when we’ve got to do it.

Richard Keogh is among a handful of first-team players who are out of contract at the end of the season

“Those discussions will take place over the course of the next week or two because there’s a certain date where you’re obliged to speak to the players.

“But if we can do it beforehand, we will. We want to be well planned and prepared for next season so we’ve got an opportunity to get ahead of the game slightly in that regard.”

Blackpool now only have two games of the season remaining, starting today with their final home game against already-relegated Derby County.

Sitting only a point off the top half, the Seasiders have a great opportunity to finish 12th or higher in their first season back in the Championship.

“It would be a really big step,” Critchley said.

“If you look at the history of teams who have been promoted and where they finish and the points they get, quite a few teams get relegated straight away and go back down.

“We never flirted with relegation, sometimes we’ve been looking up, so the players have adapted to the level, grown in confidence and deservedly competing in this division.

“It will be a really good achievement, although it won’t necessarily feel like one because you’re not picking a trophy up at Wembley at the end of it.