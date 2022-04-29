No new injury concerns for Blackpool ahead of final home game of the season against Derby County

The Seasiders welcome already-relegated Derby County to Bloomfield Road tomorrow for what is likely to be their biggest crowd of the season.

The Rams will be backed by almost 4,000 away fans, while the home ends appear to be almost sold out as well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Critchley’s side will be looking to sign off in style with another win to continue their recent run, having won two of their last three and drawing with high-flying Luton Town.

When asked if there was anything new to report on the injury front, Critchley said: “No, not really.

“We had nothing from the other night (against Barnsley) apart from a couple of players cramping towards the end of the game - Ollie Casey and Owen Dale, which was to be expected.

“Matty Virtue came through unscathed after 90/95 minutes which was brilliant, but there were no other injuries from the back of that game so we’re pretty much as we were.”

Sonny Carey is making good progress in his recovery from a foot injury

It means the only players now sidelined are right-backs Jordan Gabriel and Dujon Sterling and midfielders Grant Ward and Sonny Carey.

With only two games of the season remaining it appears unlikely any of them will feature again this term, although Carey is now back among team training.

“Jordan and Dujon are still sidelined,” Critchley said.

“Wardy has been back on the pitch and doing some ball work for a few weeks. He’s not done any team training yet, so he’s still not joined in so he’s a little bit off. He’s getting closer though, not far away.

“Sonny has been back in training for a couple of weeks so he’s much closer to being back in the squad and he travelled with the team the other night.”

Wayne Rooney has revealed Derby have no fresh injury concerns either, although he’s likely to use the game as an opportunity to hand some match minutes to players who haven’t featured as much this season.