Neil Critchley to discuss Richard Keogh's Blackpool future in 'next few days'

The centre-back’s current contract is due to expire at the end of the season, although the club do hold the option to activate an extra 12 months.

The former Derby County man has played an integral role for the Seasiders this season, having joined on a free transfer last summer.

The 35-year-old has made 29 appearances in all competitions but, according to Critchley, it’s not just on the pitch where he’s had an impact.

“Keyesy has been fantastic,” he said.

“He’s a top, top professional and a brilliant person first and foremost and that’s before you start talking about his playing qualities.

“He’s a top person and he’s been invaluable for us and our squad this season.

“I will be sitting down with Keyesy and discussing what he thinks and what we think in the next few days.

“I wouldn’t want to go into that in detail until we’ve spoken because I wouldn’t want to speculate on those conversations.

“But I love having him here and I think he’s absolutely brilliant.”

Blackpool have already handed out new contracts in recent times with both Marvin Ekpiteta and Gary Madine committing their futures to the club.

There are still a handful of players though whose futures are yet to be decided, namely Keshi Anderson, Josh Bowler, Stuart Moore, Jordan Thorniley and Grant Ward.

Youngsters Cameron Antwi, Ewan Bange, Cameron Hill, Brad Holmes, Charlie Monks and Sky Sinclair are also in the same boat.

Ward aside, the club hold options on all of their out-of-contract players – options that are likely to be triggered in the coming weeks.

“You have a certain date or deadline you have to follow, but we can use this time in the next few weeks,” Critchley added.

“Saying that, we obviously have a midweek game and we’ve got a couple of other things I want to do.