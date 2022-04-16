Former Bolton Wanderers and Cardiff City striker commits his future to Blackpool

The striker has put pen to paper on a new one-year deal, with the option to extend by a further 12 months.

Madine’s old deal was due to expire at the end of the season, albeit the club did hold an option.

“I’m delighted that the club has shown faith in me and asked me to stay for another year, potentially two,” Madine said of his new deal.

“This is a club that is going in the right direction, and I really want to be part of it.

“This is a good fit for me. The staff and the lads are great and the fans seem to like me.

“I love everything about the place at the minute and I’m delighted to stay here.”

Madine brings far more than goals to the Blackpool team

Madine, who joined Blackpool in January 2020, has made 61 appearances for the club, scoring 18 times.

He brings so much more to the team than just goals though, as he leads the line superbly and has an aerial presence at both ends of the pitch.

The Seasiders still have a number of players whose contracts are due to expire at the end of the season, most noticeably Keshi Anderson and Josh Bowler.

The deals of Richard Keogh, Stuart Moore and Jordan Thorniley are also due to end soon, although the club do hold an option on all five players.

Grant Ward, however, has no option on his deal.