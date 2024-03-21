Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Injured Blackpool star Jordan Rhodes says that he and his teammates will be taking it one game as a time as they hope to secure a League One play-off place.

The 35-year-old suffered a knee injury in the 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic which acted as the final game before the international break. He was forced to come off after just 22 minutes and that came as a blow given he has only just returned from being sidelined with a rib injury.

Rhodes has spear-headed Blackpool's play-off push this season but right now they are outside of the top six and have to be hopeful of results going in their favour. The Seasiders are currently ninth and three points off of Oxford United. Stevenage play at the weekend and could reclaim their place for the play-offs, which would make the gap four over Blackpool.

The League One season resumes on Good Friday, just three days after most international friendlies are over. Blackpool play automatic promotion chasing Derby County and then Wycombe Wanderers in a double-header played over four days and then just five days later, they play Cambridge United. It is unsure whether Rhodes will be fit to play given his injury, but it is not thought to be serious.

“The old mantra is about taking one game at a time, and that’s exactly how we’re looking at it between now and the end of the season,” said Rhodes to Football League World.

“We’ve got an international break now, but after that we’ve got games coming thick and fast, where we have three games in seven days, so plenty of points on offer for us, so we do have to take it one game at a time.

“We’ve got four weeks left of the season, with seven games in that time, so we need to make sure we’re doing everything possible to give ourselves the best chance of getting into the play-offs.”

Blackpool will be hoping that Rhodes recovers from his knee injury quickly as when he was missing in February, they struggled to score goals in his absence. He has netted 15 times in the league for Blackpool this term, ranking him as fifth highest scorer in the division. Rhodes trails Alfie May by six goals, who has netted 21 times for Charlton Athletic.

“There are no secrets to my goal scoring record this season, apart from trying the best I possibly can in every game, working as hard as I can for the team whether that being with a goal or assist,” Rhodes added.