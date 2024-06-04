Number of Blackpool summer transfer signings revealed as Peterborough and Wrexham dealt blow and rivals appoint Chelsea figure
Blackpool supporters have renewed optimism after the club confirmed the signing of Jordan Rhodes on late Tuesday (June 4) afternoon.
The well-travelled forward is back for another season and there will be no worries over any recalls from parent clubs after joining on a free transfer. Rhodes is Blackpool's property and hopefully this will be the start of a summer in which Neil Critchley can help assemble a squad capable of breaking in to the top six and even the automatic promotion places.
As we continue in to the post season with a few weeks to go until the 2024/25 fixtures are released, here's the latest headlines from Blackpool and around League One.
Blackpool in for ‘three or four’
Blackpool are apparently close to making between three and four signings following the arrival of Jordan Rhodes, according to Sun journalist Alan Nixon. Rhodes signed a 12-month deal on Tuesday (June 3) after leaving Huddersfield Town on a free transfer.
The 34-year-old was finished as Blackpool’s top scorer last season with 15 goals in 29 games and his permanent arrival could be the start of what is a busy summer in terms of transfers. Several players saw their contracts expire and now up to four new signings could be made as Neil Critchley freshens up the squad.
"Into three or four apparently," responded Nixon when asked if Blackpool were close to signing more following the arrival of Jordan Rhodes.
Several players have been linked with a move to Bloomfield Road this summer, including George Byers and Hayden Coulson. Byers is subject of interest from Blackpool and several other League One clubs whilst Middlesbrough are holding out for a small fee for Coulson who is expected to leave the Riverside Stadium permanently this summer.
Blackpool also tied down James Husband to a new contract at the end of last month. The 30-year-old signed a two-year deal with the club holding an option for a further 12 months.
Burton Albion appoint Chelsea figure
Burton Albion have announced Mark Robinson as their new first-team manager. Former Seasiders striker Martin Paterson left the Pirrelli Stadium last week after his short-term contract expired and a replacement has been sought.
The 57-year-old is the new head coach of the Brewers and leaves his role as Chelsea's development squad boss to take up the role. Robinson was previously the manager of AFC Wimbledon and at Chelsea he guided the Blues to two top four finishes in the Premier League 2. Robinson's appointment is the first major move made by the Nordic Football Group who have taken over the club this week.
Birmingham City ‘interview’ England legend
Birmingham City have interviewed Chelsea and England legend Frank Lampard according to Football Insider. Blues are in search of a first-team boss after Tony Mowbray stood down last month and their search for his successor could now see them appoint a former Premier League manager.
Lampard has been out of work since managing Chelsea for a second time after taking on the reins on a caretaker basis following Graham Potter's sacking. The 45-year-old made more than 100 appearances for England, captaining them on many occasions and won three Premier League titles as a player.
Wigan Athletic tie down Peterborough United and Wrexham target
Wigan Athletic defender Jason Kerr has signed a new two-year deal with the Latics. Peterborough United and Wrexham had been paying close attention to his situation but the centre-back has signed fresh terms with Wigan as he looks to bounce back from a season that was impacted by an interior cruciate ligament injury.
Kerr didn't make his first league appearance of the 2023/24 season until the end of January but went on to make 15 appearances in all competitions. Peterborough and Wrexham will now have to look elsewhere after Kerr signed himself up for another two years under Shaun Maloney.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.