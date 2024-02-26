Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool pair Hayden Coulson and Shayne Lavery will undergo further assessments ahead of the game against Leyton Orient on Tuesday.

The duo were taken off at half-time and replaced by Andy Lyons and Kyle Joseph respectively. Both players had raised issues of muscle soreness and tiredness and now their status for their trip to Brisbane Road is doubtful.

Blackpool will train today and the two will be assessed before the Seasiders travel down to the capital for the first game of their final quarter of the campaign. Lavery has had to start in Jordan Rhodes' absence in recent weeks whilst Coulson who joined from Middlesbrough has started in all seven of the matches he has been included in a squad for.

"We'll know more today," said Critchley.

"We'll assess them this morning, make a decision and see how they present. Hopefully we caught them early enough. We took them off as a precaution before it was made any worse. Fingers crossed that they will be okay.

"Shayne against Peterborough last week showed that he was getting back to his best. We know he is a real threat in this league when he is in rhythm.

"Hayden has been improving every performance because he's not had a lot of football in the first half of the season. I think he's been showing his quality and why we brought him to the football club.

"Even on Saturday you look at the second goal, he produces a lovely little pass inside to cross which leads to the goal. He has quality and he's been good defensively for us so they have both been important players for us."

Jordan Rhodes is Blackpool's only medium term injury having missed almost a month of action with a rib injury. He was taken off at half-time against Charlton Athletic at the end of January and will not return in time to play against Leyton Orient.

The 34-year-old is Blackpool's top scorer this season with 15 goals in 25 games. He has missed six games in total following a busy February, and up until Saturday, the team had only scored three goals in five games but more than doubled their tally against Bolton.

Critchley said: "I saw him yesterday, he was out on the grass doing ball work and stepping up his return to returning if you like. I think Tuesday will come too soon for him.

