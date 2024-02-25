Hayden Coulson was forced off against Bolton Wanderers (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Both Hayden Coulson and Shayne Lavery were unable to continue after the break, with Andy Lyons and Kyle Joseph replacing them for the second 45 minutes of action.

The enforced changes didn’t hinder the Seasiders, as they claimed an important three points. Jake Beesley bagged a brace, while Marvin Ekpiteta and Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel were also on the scoresheet following George Thomason’s opener for the visitors. Ian Evatt’s side were forced to play the latter stages of the game with 10 men, after a red card for Ricardo Santos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussing Blackpool’s half time substitution, Neil Critchley said: “We weren’t planning on bringing Shayne or Hayden off but they flagged up an issue so we brought them off straight away. Hopefully they’re not too serious, but that’s why Andy and Kyle came on.

"It was muscle soreness and tiredness. We’ll assess them and hopefully we’ve caught it quickly enough, and we’ve not exposed them in the second half to make it worse.”

The Seasiders started the game with Lavery up front with Beesley, while the in-form Joseph had to settle for a place on the bench despite his recent run of games.

"You’ve got to take into consideration what we’ve come in off the back of, the minutes people have played, and whether players are returning from injury,” Critchley added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Shayne did brilliantly against Peterborough, and we thought Bees would give them a different type of problem at the top end of the pitch. We also started with Kaddy (Karamoko Dembele) and changed the shape a little bit.”

Jordan Rhodes was once again absent due to the rib injury he picked up against Charlton Athletic last month.

"He’s getting closer- doing more ball work and fitness work,” Critchley explained.