Blackpool boss emphasises the importance of togetherness following victory over Bolton Wanderers

Neil Critchley (Photographer Rich Linley / CameraSport)

Jake Beesley claimed a brace for the Seasiders, while Marvin Ekpiteta and Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel were also on the scoresheet, as Neil Critchley’s side made it back-to-back wins in League One.

The visitors played the latter stages of the game with 10-men after Ricardo Santos was sent off in the second half for a challenge on Kyle Joseph which led to a penalty.

"It’s been a really good day for us- to come from behind, like we did last week, shows the character of the group again,” said Critchley, as Blackpool followed up their 2-1 league win against Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium.

"We played with real spirit and got our rewards for commitment and effort. Everyone put in a really good performance. If a result like this can’t give us belief for the rest of the season then nothing will- it shows you what we are capable of. We had a couple of moments before their goal on the breakaway, but then they scored after a little bit of misfortune for us, but our response was really good.

"It was a brilliant goal from Bees (Jake Beesley), he practiced that yesterday, and his finishing in training was like that, so that shows the power of practice. Grimmy (Dan Grimshaw) made a couple of good saves too. In the second half we had a few good chances to go 3-1 up, and then the sending off went in our favour. It’s about time one of those goes in our way.

"It was a great atmosphere today, the North Stand got right behind the team- we need them. We have to be together, and we certainly were today. To beat a team as good as Bolton in that fashion is brilliant, these results are for the supporters.

