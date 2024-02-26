Blackpool responded to their EFL Trophy disappointment in the best possible manner as they thrashed automatic promotion chasing Bolton Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.

Neil Critchley has said before that the Seasiders have dealt well with adversity and having had their Wembley dream snatched from them last Tuesday a response was needed. The Trotters came in to down just outside the automatic promotion places on goal difference, but Blackpool had a good record against them and had only lost five times at home in the 2023/24 campaign.

Despite falling behind to an effort from former youth midfielder George Thomason, Blackpool responded through striker Jake Beesley. Marvin Ekpiteta put Blackpool in front on the half-hour mark and then in the second-half Ricardo Santos was dismissed and that allowed Beesley to score a penalty two minutes later. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel made sure of the victory with six minutes remaining to send the home fans happy.

Blackpool are now four points off of the play-offs and have the opportunity to narrow the gap on Oxford United on Tuesday when they face Leyton Orient who have been in good form and are hot on their tails. Orient defeated the U's 2-1 at the Kassam Stadium thanks to efforts from Ollie O'Neill and George Moncur.

Results elsewhere saw Peterborough United top off a fine week by beating Cambridge United, Barnsley defeated automatic promotion chasing Derby County and Bristol Rovers inflicted further misery on to bottom of the table Carlisle United, winning 2-1 at the Memorial Stadium. League leaders Portsmouth drew 0-0 with Charlton Athletic and Northampton Town beat Burton Albion 2-0.

Exeter City and Fleetwood Town could not be separated as they drew 1-1 st St James Park' and then Darren Moore saw his Port Vale side lose 2-0 to Lincoln City at home. The other results saw Shrewsbury Town beat Reading 3-2 at the Madesjki Stadium and to top the round of fixtures off, Stevenage defeated Wycombe Wanderers 1-0.