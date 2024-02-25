Kyle Joseph (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Jake Beesley claimed a brace, while Marvin Ekpiteta and Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel were also on the scoresheet, as the Seasiders claimed a 4-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers to make it back-to-back wins in League One, after overcoming Peterborough United 2-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium last week.

Joseph states Neil Critchley’s side will need to demonstrate similar characteristics across the next couple of months if they hope to close the current four point gap between themselves and the play-off places.

"It’s a funny league, you can beat two top teams after going four without a win- it’s just about persistence and resilience,” he said.

"We’ve got to stick at it because games come thick and fast. We’ve got a game plan to get three points, which is what we’ve done in the last two weeks. It’s frustrating to drop points, but there’s no point looking behind you because there’s nothing you can do about it; you’ve got to focus on the next game. It’s all about Tuesday night now, we’ve got to go back-to-back.

“When you can get fans, players and staff pulling in the same direction it’s massive. There’s always going to be noise outside, but what matters most is the lads being together and having confidence in each other, it’s massive to have that collectiveness.”

Joseph joined the Seasiders in the summer, but endured a frustrating start to life at Bloomfield Road due to injuries. In the last few months he has been able to feature on a regular basis, and has produced a number of standout performances, but is still searching for consistency in front of goal.

"It’s been frustrating, I want more goals and more assists than what I’ve got at the minute,” he added.