Jordan Rhodes is making positive strides towards a return to Blackpool and is playing a key role behind the scenes admits manager Neil Critchley.

Rhodes has not played for the Seasiders since January 27, where he came off at half-time against Charlton Athletic. He suffered a rib injury and has not played in three weeks. Blackpool's dip in form until last weekend's success against Peterborough United could be down to Rhodes' absence given his 15 goal and three assists in 25 games this term.

Blackpool's injury list only extends to Rhodes right now, and even then he is contributing off the pitch by being a positive influence around the dressing room. The injury is something in which the coaching and medical staff are taking on a day-by-day basis but 'fingers crossed' he can make a return to action soon.

"Rhodes is at the training ground," said Critchley when asked on his current status.

"He's here and he's back out on the grass and doing some running.

"He's around the dressing room when we're playing, he makes a contribution in other ways and hopefully fingers crossed, if he keeps progressing the way he is, we'll have him back out on the pitch soon."

In previous fixtures, the manager has rotated his side to give players who haven't been afforded as many opportunities in the league a chance to force their way in to the side. Last week saw the return of both Callum Connolly and Jake Beesley who had been nursing injuries.

Connolly missed the defeat to Cheltenham Town with a back problem whilst Beesley was out with an injury he sustained against Port Vale at the end of December. Both players were fit enough to be named as substitute's and could now find themselves in contention to start from the first whistle.

"They would be ready to start if called upon," said Critchley when asked if the pair would be in contention for starts after their recent injuries.

In Beesley's case, he came off the bench on Saturday and made a positive contribution. He replaced Shayne Lavery in the dying minutes of the match and got an assist for Karamoko Dembele's winner.

Match-winner Karamoko Dembele replaced Kyle Joseph on the hour mark whilst Matty Virtue replaced January signing George Byers. All three players have shown that it is a team game and that when an opportunity presents itself that they are keen to take it.

"I thought all the subs made a good impact on Saturday, it was a team performance," said Critchley about Beesley's contribution.

"I thought everyone who came off the bench, Matty (Virtue) Kaddy (Karamoko Dembele) obviously scoring a goal and Bees contributed, which was really pleasing and that was one of the messages.