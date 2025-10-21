Ian Evatt has been appointed as Blackpool head coach.

Opinion: Blackpool have found their new head coach - but is it an appointment that could’ve been made at least a week earlier?

From the outside, it seemed like the longer the process went on, the less likely it was going to be Ian Evatt, as he was simply there for the taking.

The 43-year-old was an obvious candidate immediately after Steve Bruce’s sacking.

From a sentimental point of view, he’s someone that knows the club very well, and was part of a successful period during his playing days.

His interview with the in-house media demonstrated just how much the place means to him, and the passion he has.

More importantly, he’s got a good CV for a young coach - with promotions from the National League and League Two under his belt, as well as experience in League One.

His time with Bolton Wanderers, whom he guided into the third tier, did end on a sour note, but on the whole it was a successful period.

An additional bonus with Evatt was his availability, as well as an eagerness to return to the Fylde Coast.

Other managers linked with the Seasiders were either in work with big release clauses, had only just been sacked, or had spent an extended period out of the dugout, so with that in mind, it just felt strange that the most obvious candidate hadn’t been snapped up sooner.

Flexibility required from Evatt

One thing that could’ve been part of the decision-making process is the potential way Evatt wants to play.

Towards the end of his time with Bolton, the retired defender utilised a wing-back system - which is something Blackpool have spent the last two transfer windows moving away from.

Even with a fully fit squad available, you’d probably wouldn’t have enough depth in certain areas to go that way initially.

With that in mind, with the current injuries, no manager would truly have the freedom to play the exact style they wanted.

We don’t know if Evatt’s preferred style of football 12 months ago is the same as now, and he could’ve formed new ideas, but perhaps a bit of caution around undoing recent work was something that held things up.

A chance for Dobbie

Another reason the Seasiders might’ve taken their time over an appointment was to give Stephen Dobbie an audition.

The 42-year-old’s service to the club probably earned him that test, but it still wasn’t a very fair one if he was being judged off results.

With confidence low and a number of players missing, he was going to be able to rip it all up and change it immediately.

Equally, if he’d picked up two wins, it wouldn’t have painted a full picture - it just didn’t seem like the right time for an audition.

Getting it right

Putting the previous two points to one side, the main reason behind the fortnight gap between Bruce’s sacking and Evatt’s appointment is most likely the fact the club had to be 100 percent sure they were getting the right man.

Could this decision have been made a week earlier? - Yes. Will we look back at the 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers as a defining season moment? - Most likely not.

Getting it right was most likely more important than doing it quickly, and the Seasiders have clearly made sure they covered every area they could before committing.

You’d like to think every option has been explored, which you can only hope means the most obvious choice was also the correct one.

Evatt comes in at a time where he’s a got a good few days to get his team ready, followed by another clear run before the FA Cup first round.

At the moment, it’s only fair that we have some understanding for the timing of the process, but after taking several weeks before appointing Bruce last year, the outcome has to be a success on this occasion.