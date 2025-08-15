Blackpool injury news V Huddersfield Town: One doubt and three out

Blackpool take on Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Blackpool remain without a number of players heading into Saturday’s League One meeting with Huddersfield Town.

Injuries have been one mitigating factor behind the Seasiders slow start to the season, with Steve Bruce’s previously being undercooked ahead of the campaign opener earlier this month.

Even with bodies returning to contention, it’s been a struggle for the Fylde Coast outfit - who will need a major change of fortune for the visit of the in-form Terriers.

In the league, Blackpool have been defeated by both Stevenage and Exeter City, while on Tuesday night they were knocked out of the EFL Cup after a 1-0 loss against Port Vale.

Defensive issues have plagued them, with eight goals conceded in their three outings.

While the current available squad should be performing to a much higher standard, there will be a relief when certain individuals are welcomed back to action.

Here’s the current Blackpool injury list:

Albie Morgan

Albie Morgan missed the majority of the pre-season fixtures due to a muscle injury.

The midfielder is on the road to recovery, and could be back in the mix for the Huddersfield game.

“We know what sort of contribution Albie has on the team in terms of goals and assists, and his ability to get around the pitch,” Bruce said on Thursday.

He’s a very good player, who was one of our standouts last year when he was fit and available.

“For him to have a similar kind of injury to this time last year is quite remarkable, but as they say s*** happens, and it’s been unfortunate for us.

“It’s practically a brand new team, but it’s essential he’s a part of it.”

Danny Imray

Crystal Palace loanee Danny Imray has missed the opening three games of the season so far after picking up a knee injury in a friendly against Doncaster Rovers last month.

The fullback isn’t too far away from returning, and should be back in training for the Seasiders next week.

Fraser Horsfall

An ankle injury for Fraser Horsfall was revealed after last Saturday’s 4-1 defeat against Exeter - with the centre back missing the trip to St James Park and the midweek cup game against Port Vale.

Discussing the problem, Bruce said: “He’s gone down with an ankle problem where he’s been put in a boot for at least 10 days. After that we will have a look and see what it is and see if it’s settled down in that respect.

“It’s been agitating him for a while, but we just have to see how he is in the next week or so when he comes out of the boot.

“He was uncomfortable on Monday and reported it. If I’m being honest he’s probably been carrying it for two or three weeks and wanted to try and battle his way through, but has made it worse.”

James Husband

A long-term hamstring injury was confirmed for James Husband last week.

“Hubby has had an operation, so I don’t think we’ll see him until Christmas, so that’s the sad news on that one,” Bruce said on Tuesday.

“He’s an experienced one who can play centre back and left back for you, so it’s a blow to us.”

