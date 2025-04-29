Blackpool hit with new double injury blow ahead of midweek Birmingham City meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool have been hit with a new double injury blow ahead of their final games of the season.

The Seasiders finish the current campaign with home meetings against both Birmingham City and Bristol Rovers - with nothing on the line in either.

Midfielder Sonny Carey has been ruled out for both fixtures due to a knee injury, and will not be risked.

Meanwhile, two further players have been hit with their own problems, with the Wednesday night game against the Blues set to come too soon for them.

Providing an injury update, Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce said: “Unfortunately Sonny has a tiny problem with his knee so he won’t make it. We’ve got a problem with Sammy Silvera and (Hayden) Coulson has a sore knee as well. We’ve got those three but everyone else is okay.

“You’re not going to take any risks. Sonny in particular is an impact one where he’s tweaked his ligament a little bit.

“The other two might be okay after a rest in two or three days, but we’ll see how they are - they could be okay for tomorrow.

“Sammy is the major one, he’s got a back problem and looks uncomfortable today, so I can’t see him making it if I’m honest.”

