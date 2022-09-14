Blackpool have to be prepared for two bruising encounters against Rotherham United and Millwall

Following the postponement of Pool’s weekend game against Middlesbrough, the Seasiders return to action tonight against Rotherham United.

Appleton’s men are on the road again on Saturday when they take on Millwall at The Den.

Both sides are known for their more physical approach and Appleton has warned his players what to expect – starting with a clash against Paul Warne’s newly-promoted Millers this evening.

“I know Warney reasonably well, I’ve come up against him quite a few times with Lincoln. He’s done a great job there,” Appleton said.

“Warney will be trying his utmost to make sure Rotherham stay in the league this year and they’ve had a good start themselves.

“It’s always a really physically demanding fixture and you have to be ready for it. That first 20 minutes is going to be key in the game.

The Seasiders face Paul Warne's Rotherham side at the New York Stadium tonight

“This game and Saturday, they are very similar in terms of how both teams approach the game so we’re going to have to be mindful of that.

“We’re going to have to compete and do the basics really well.”

While both Charlie Patino and Keshi Anderson are back in training, the Seasiders remain short on options.

Ian Poveda is rated as 50/50 for tonight’s game after picking up a tight hamstring, while Kevin Stewart and Jake Beesley remain sidelined.

When asked if he will be able to name the same side for both of this week’s game, Appleton said: “I think we could name the same side, but whether I do or not is another thing.

“Wednesday’s game will take a lot out of some of the players and I’ll have to be mindful of that heading into Saturday’s game.

“But it’s going to be tough enough as it is on Wednesday so I’ll have to stop myself from thinking too far ahead.