Exeter City boss Gary Caldwell is expecting a tough test this weekend as they welcome Blackpool to town. The Grecians have won both of their games in all competitions so far this season and are in confident mood.

They won 3-0 away at Wycombe Wanderers against the odds last Saturday. The Devon outfit then beat League Two side Crawley Town 2-1 at home last time out in the Carabao Cup.

Blackpool, like Exeter, also head into the clash on the back of two wins on the spin. Caldwell believes the Seasiders are one of the strongest teams in League One in this campaign but insists his team are ready.

He has told their club website: “They are one of the bigger clubs in the league and have one of the most competitive squads in the league, I’d say, and a team that has come down with real energy and desire to go back up.

“This is going to be a real test for us but it’s one that I’m looking forward to. We feel like we can win this game and it’s the mentality we have to take into the game.

“We have done our work and analysed Blackpool to prepare for a difficult test. We have to impose ourselves on the game and play how we want to try and play, all while still bedding this new group of players together.”

Exeter midfielder Kyle Taylor has also said: “It’s been a great start to the season with two wins from two, and after so long out, it’s brilliant.

“Everything still feels so new, first you have your first game and you’re getting used to everything, then I’m coming on for the first time when we’re behind, so I’ve had different challenges, i’m loving it. Looking at Saturday, we know each game will be different but we are fully focused.”