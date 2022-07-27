Blackpool handed Jordan Gabriel boost as Burnley agree move for Brazilian right-back

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Clarets are close to wrapping up a deal for Brazilian full-back Vitinho from Belgian side Cercle Brugge.

An agreement is already in place according to the journalist and a medical has been completed.

This could come as welcome news for the Seasiders given Burnley’s previous interest in Gabriel, coupled with the fact the Clarets already have two right-backs on their books in Connor Roberts and Matt Lowton.

According to recent reports, Burnley recently submitted a £750,000 bid for the 23-year-old, with the Seasiders slapping a £3m price tag on the defender.

This, however, was denied by head coach Michael Appleton who revealed he wasn’t aware of the club receiving an offer.

Gabriel currently remains sidelined with a hamstring injury and is set to miss Saturday’s league opener against Reading, having played no part in pre-season.

Gabriel had caught the eye of Championship newcomers Burnley

The former Nottingham Forest man attended Tuesday night’s friendly against AFC Fylde at Mill Farm though and is said to be more than happy at Bloomfield Road.

Gabriel is a key member of Blackpool’s squad and has made himself a firm fans’ favourite since moving to Bloomfield Road at the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

The right-back initially joined on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest, competing with Ollie Turton during Blackpool’s promotion-winning season in League One.

Gabriel made 35 appearances that term, scoring once, as he helped Neil Critchley’s side reach the Championship via the play-offs.

The Seasiders then brought the former Arsenal youngster back to the Fylde coast on a permanent deal last summer, tying him down to a four-year contract with the option to extend by 12 months.

While the fee was undisclosed, it was rumoured at the time it was worth in the region of £700,000, although it likely included various add-ons and clauses.